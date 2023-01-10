Veriti Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,494,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,923,000 after purchasing an additional 118,318 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 377,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 6.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 124,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. TheStreet cut Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

Trimble Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.06. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $884.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. On average, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.