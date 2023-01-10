Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIPS has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.61.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $15.82.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

