Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

V stock opened at $218.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $411.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.