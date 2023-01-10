Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTC VTSCY opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $13.08.

About Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines worldwide. It operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

