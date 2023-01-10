Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $211.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Vertical Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.82.

NYSE:VMC opened at $178.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $207.39.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

