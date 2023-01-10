W. R. Berkley Co. (WRB) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.50 on January 24th

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

W. R. Berkley has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. W. R. Berkley has a dividend payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect W. R. Berkley to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $72.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.46 and a 200 day moving average of $68.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $53.34 and a 12-month high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.87.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

