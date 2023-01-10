Washington Federal (WAFD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, January 11th.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Washington Federal to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.51. Washington Federal has a 1-year low of $29.46 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WAFD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Washington Federal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 979.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.