Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 241,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $38,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.8 %

WM opened at $158.24 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.28. The firm has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

