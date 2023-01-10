Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

Watsco Price Performance

NYSE:WSO opened at $264.66 on Tuesday. Watsco has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $311.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Watsco

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($0.36). Watsco had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that Watsco will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Watsco by 828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

