Wedbush Comments on Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53).

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

DAWN opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $28.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 294,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,896,852.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $516,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,847,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,896,852.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,187 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 163.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,826,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,196,000 after buying an additional 4,232,055 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after buying an additional 1,863,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after buying an additional 1,682,955 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,867,000 after buying an additional 1,425,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,060,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,116,000 after buying an additional 1,094,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.