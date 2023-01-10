West Oak Capital LLC Buys 190 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.89.

ABBV opened at $161.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.26 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.30. The stock has a market cap of $285.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.