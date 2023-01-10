WestEnd Advisors LLC Sells 121,851 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 121,851 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.3% in the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 42.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.8 %

CVX opened at $175.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $338.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.43. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $122.84 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

