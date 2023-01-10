Whitener Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 10.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 33.3% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,152,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 287,850 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,660,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,089,000 after purchasing an additional 70,273 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 64,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 10.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance

BOE stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $12.43.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

