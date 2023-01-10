Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

WHLM stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $5.83.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

About Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Featured Articles

