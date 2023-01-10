Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Price Performance
WHLM stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $5.83.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International
About Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wilhelmina International (WHLM)
- Why Wall Street Has Bullish Targets on Target Stock
- 3 Airline Stocks Taking Off in 2023
- What Macy’s Guidance Means For Retail
- Fortinet Stock Price Bumpy, Here Is Why
- Apexigen Stock Soars After Analyst Rating, Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.