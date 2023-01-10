Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Holdings Lessened by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 57,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Wingstop worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WING. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 12.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 3,766.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Wingstop by 11.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WING. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on Wingstop from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wingstop from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Wingstop from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wingstop Trading Up 4.8 %

In other Wingstop news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $1,029,926.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,004 shares in the company, valued at $321,141. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Wingstop news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $1,029,926.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,141. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $239,655.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,577.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,754 shares of company stock worth $1,877,998 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $143.85 on Tuesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $170.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.40. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.02, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

