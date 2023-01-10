Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,787 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,787 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

Shares of UBER opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.18. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $44.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

