Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Welltower by 200.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Welltower by 1.8% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 37,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Welltower by 9.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 59.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,276,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Barclays decreased their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower Announces Dividend

Shares of WELL opened at $69.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.