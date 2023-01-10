Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,052 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 32.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.5% during the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,285,000 after purchasing an additional 120,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 53.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of BRO opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 20.81%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

