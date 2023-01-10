Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.10% of Wix.com worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Wix.com by 93.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 10,890.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 72.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Wix.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Wix.com to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.25.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $158.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.53.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.15. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 333.40% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $345.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

