Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WZZZY. Citigroup lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($42.64) to GBX 2,640 ($32.16) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,800 ($34.11) to GBX 3,400 ($41.42) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($35.33) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,850.00.

Wizz Air Price Performance

OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $15.20.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Featured Articles

