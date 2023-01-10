WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Stake Lessened by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WNS by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in WNS by 89.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in WNS by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 56,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WNS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

NYSE WNS opened at $82.83 on Tuesday. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $91.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $289.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.78 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. Equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

