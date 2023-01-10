Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives $18.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. Williams Trading downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. CL King cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolverine World Wide

In related news, CFO Michael D. Stornant acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 193,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Wolverine World Wide news, CFO Michael D. Stornant purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,739.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $1,049,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,881. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,152,125 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 3.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at about $379,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 46,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at about $5,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $885.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.89 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

