WOO Network Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $190.09 million and approximately $18.37 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOO Network has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOO Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 141.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.82 or 0.00445591 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.76 or 0.01309547 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,425.79 or 0.31472940 BTC.

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network was first traded on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,956,710,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,395,487 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.