Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPERGet Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XPER. BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Xperi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Xperi has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPERGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $121.64 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Xperi will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Xperi by 222.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Xperi during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in Xperi by 51.5% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

