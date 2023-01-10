Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XPER. BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Xperi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Xperi has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $121.64 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Xperi will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Xperi by 222.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Xperi during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in Xperi by 51.5% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

