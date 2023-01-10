Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. Yunhong CTI has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

