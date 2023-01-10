Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Position Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,140 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,738 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $7,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.25. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ZION. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.42.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.44 per share, with a total value of $151,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,799,514.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $789,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 3,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.44 per share, with a total value of $151,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,799,514.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $905,391. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading

