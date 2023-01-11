1,213 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXR shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.6 %

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of EXR stock opened at $146.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.77 and its 200-day moving average is $172.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.97 and a 52-week high of $222.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

