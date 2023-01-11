13,338 Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $91.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average is $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,223.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CZR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.