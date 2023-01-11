13,957 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,129 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,652 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $685,157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,019,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,602,000 after acquiring an additional 289,812 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,907,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,167,000 after acquiring an additional 357,979 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $58.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average is $62.25. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $81.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

