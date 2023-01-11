2,048 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,529,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,416,000 after buying an additional 26,355 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 955,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,619,000 after buying an additional 39,751 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 698,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,356,000 after buying an additional 129,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.30.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total value of $4,896,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENPH opened at $229.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.50, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

