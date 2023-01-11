31,360 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,843 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $494,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO stock opened at $114.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.35. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.