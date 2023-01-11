5,445 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by Bell Rock Capital LLC

Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,675,000 after purchasing an additional 467,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,403 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 27,789,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,429,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

PFE stock opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $57.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $267.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

