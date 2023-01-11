94,923 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Bought by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 94,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $145,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 54.6% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 433,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 153,035 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $64,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 262.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SOFI stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $423.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.96 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 132,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $568,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,768,786 shares in the company, valued at $20,458,091.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

