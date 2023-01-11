Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after acquiring an additional 114,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,297,000 after acquiring an additional 482,858 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,850,000 after acquiring an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,848,000 after acquiring an additional 420,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $151.97 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.52 and a 1-year high of $244.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.25.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

