Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after purchasing an additional 111,611 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,144,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,051,000 after purchasing an additional 23,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $2,795,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,159,802.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $97,122.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,520.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 3.6 %

WMS opened at $84.70 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $79.90 and a one year high of $153.36. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 51.62%. The business had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

