Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives $1.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $4.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,471.82% and a negative return on equity of 114.95%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,007 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 62,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 8.1% in the third quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.