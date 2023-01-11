AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Upgraded to Neutral by Credit Suisse Group

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

NYSE:MITT opened at $6.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $134.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.74. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $10.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MITT. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

