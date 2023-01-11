Aire Advisors LLC Acquires 170 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,096 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Gouws Capital LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 21,048 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,809 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $486.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $527.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.73 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

