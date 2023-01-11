Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives $69.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $61.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $82.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 44.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

