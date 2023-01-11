Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Downgraded by Cowen

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ALBO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered Albireo Pharma to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Albireo Pharma to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $907.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Activity

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.03). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 228.51% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -7.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 179,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $3,942,695.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,939,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,693,303.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,665. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albireo Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 56.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,424,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,287,000 after acquiring an additional 515,615 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 57.1% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,287,000 after acquiring an additional 399,516 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 82.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,335,000 after acquiring an additional 394,595 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 33.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,351,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,836,000 after acquiring an additional 339,490 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 356.2% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 172,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 134,786 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

(Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.