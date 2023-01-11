Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Raised by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. HSBC lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $114.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.90. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $138.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

