Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Illumina by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $320,430. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $194.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.15 and its 200 day moving average is $207.04. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $428.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

