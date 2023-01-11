Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.80.

Nucor Trading Up 7.2 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $151.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.29 and a 200 day moving average of $130.39. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,145,280. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

