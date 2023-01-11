Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires New Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 160.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.3% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA stock opened at $250.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.32. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.04. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,372.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.05.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

