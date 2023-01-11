Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires Shares of 500 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.05, for a total transaction of $5,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,476 shares in the company, valued at $17,974,903.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.05, for a total transaction of $5,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,974,903.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI opened at $262.35 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $275.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.87.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.76%.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

