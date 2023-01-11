Alta Advisers Ltd Invests $88,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 12.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,498,000 after buying an additional 38,774 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 34.9% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 75.9% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 72.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays cut M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.55.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $148.00 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.91 and a 200 day moving average of $169.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

