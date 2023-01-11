Alta Advisers Ltd Makes New $108,000 Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 31,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

NYSE JCI opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

