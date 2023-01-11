Alta Advisers Ltd Makes New $114,000 Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DVN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $63.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

