Alta Advisers Ltd Makes New $93,000 Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 606,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,279,000 after purchasing an additional 42,397 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 15.9% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 25,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 145,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 90.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

O stock opened at $64.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

