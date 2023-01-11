Alta Advisers Ltd Makes New Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,056,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,245,000 after buying an additional 1,234,322 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,327,000 after buying an additional 686,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 18.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,022,000 after purchasing an additional 470,968 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 154.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,284,000 after purchasing an additional 286,687 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,436,000 after purchasing an additional 267,243 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock opened at $183.54 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $222.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.52 and its 200-day moving average is $180.95.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.36.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

